BJC HealthCare brings outpatient center to Edwardsville in former grocery store space

The location was one of 19 former Shop 'n Save stores that Schnuck Markets acquired in 2018

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has opened a new outpatient center in Edwardsville after converting a former grocery store.

The center, at 2122 Troy Road on Illinois Route 159, began seeing patients of all ages early this month, with services provided by BJC Medical Group and Children's Illinois, an affiliate of St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The health system said in January that the property would be redeveloped into a 40,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space to accommodate future expansion.

The new outpatient center is BJC's third. The others are located at 15838 Fountain Plaza Drive in Chesterfield and 1520 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville.

BJC Medical Group will see patients Monday through Friday. Walk-in "convenient care" services will be provided every day, officials said. Children’s Illinois therapy services will take patients Monday through Friday. Lab and radiology services are offered at the site with a physician order.

