Report: Blue-collar workers in St. Louis are among the highest paid in large U.S. metros

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis ranks fourth in the nation among large metros for blue-collar pay, according to a new report.

The median blue-collar wage in St. Louis is $46,615 when adjusted for cost of living, and $42,000 unadjusted, according to research by the Inspection Report Network. By comparison, the median unadjusted wage for all workers in St. Louis is $50,000.

The median unadjusted wage for blue-collars in the U.S. is $40,000. Wages vary significantly across the country and by occupation. Among all blue-collar occupations, power plant operators, distributors, and dispatchers have the highest median annual wage, at $100,000. Locomotive engineers and operators earn nearly as much with a median annual wage of $99,000. Jobs requiring lower levels of training and skill, such as taxi drivers and chauffeurs, receive the lowest wages.

Of all workers in St. Louis, 32% are in blue-collar jobs, and the union membership rate is 12.5%, according to the report.

The large metro with the highest median wage adjusted for cost of living is Pittsburgh at $48,701. Among small markets, the highest is Monroe, Michigan, at $61,947. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the highest among midsize markets at $55,249.

