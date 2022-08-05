St. Louis-based coffee roaster expands footprint with Walmart deal

The specialty coffee roaster's coffee is now available in 23 Walmart stores throughout the St. Louis region — from Glen Carbon to Lake Saint Louis.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based Blueprint Coffee is expanding its retail offerings through a new partnership with Walmart.

The specialty coffee roaster's coffee is now available in 23 Walmart stores throughout the St. Louis region — from Glen Carbon to Lake Saint Louis. Blueprint partnered with Coffee Collective Co., which helps coffee roasters connect with retailers, to distribute its signature Penrose coffee, as well as two single-origin coffees that will rotate at area stores. Some stores will also feature Blueprint's Tektōn blend.

"This partnership with Walmart allows for increased access to specialty coffee, which is always one of our primary goals," Nora Brady, wholesale director at Blueprint, said in a statement. "We also want to change the expectations around retail coffee traceability. Aligning with partners like Coffee Collective Co., who share our values of transparency from farmer relationships to freshness practices, allows for those expectations to be present at Walmart."

Coffee Collective Co. selected Blueprint Coffee as the St. Louis specialty coffee roaster for its Local Coffee Roasters program, which has helped place local specialty coffee brands in 36 different metro areas around the country, officials said. This partnership will ensure specific quality standards are met, including all coffees having a roast on date, and having the Blueprint team distribute coffee to each store directly.

