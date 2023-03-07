Sports TV uncertainty has Blues and Cardinals watching closely

ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis City SC played its first game Feb. 25 on the road in Austin, Texas, Chuck Berra took it in from Civil Life Brewing Co., where he watched it on a TV near the bar.
Civil Life made an obvious choice to watch the Major League Soccer expansion franchise's inaugural season opener, given Berra's a self-described regular at the South City brewery. But there’s another reason Berra left his Crestwood residence to take in the match: He didn’t have the ability to watch it at home.
Berra hasn't signed up for MLS Season Pass, the new subscription service available through the Apple TV+ streaming network that will air all MLS games this season, launching as part of a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal between MLS and Apple Inc.