Sports TV uncertainty has Blues and Cardinals watching closely

One league may have a solution and the Blues and Cardinals are watching it closely.

ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis City SC played its first game Feb. 25 on the road in Austin, Texas, Chuck Berra took it in from Civil Life Brewing Co., where he watched it on a TV near the bar.

Civil Life made an obvious choice to watch the Major League Soccer expansion franchise's inaugural season opener, given Berra's a self-described regular at the South City brewery. But there’s another reason Berra left his Crestwood residence to take in the match: He didn’t have the ability to watch it at home.