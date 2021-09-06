Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream opens in south county

"It’s been a long time in the making as things were put on hold during COVID last year"

ST. LOUIS — Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, which serves hot Belgian-style waffles sandwiched with ice cream, opened its long-planned second location on Saturday.

The shop's second location, at 4348 Telegraph Road in Mehlville, had its grand opening Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. The new location is owned by TS Center LLC, according to St. Louis County records. Owner Eric Moore declined to disclose development costs for the Mehlville location.

Moore grew up on the East Coast, where he was inspired by the treats served on New Jersey boardwalks. Boardwalk Waffles uses local ice cream from the Ice Cream Factory, according to its website. The new location features 20 ice cream flavors paired with Boardwalk's fluffy waffles, along withwaffle bowls, cones and milkshakes and CBD-inflused ice cream. While the menus as both Boardwalk locations are the same, the Mehlville location is not offering its brunch service at this time, Moore said.

Boardwalk Waffles opened its first location in Maplewood in 2017. The store moved to its larger current space, a 2,200-square-foot shop at 7376 Manchester Road, in August 2020. Moore added a food truck in 2019.

"It’s been a long time in the making as things were put on hold during COVID last year," Moore said in a statement of the second location.

He had planned to open the Telegraph Road location in mid-August, but equipment for the shop was held up by shipping delays.

"We’ve had countless delays from shippers, we’ve jumped thru every hoop imaginable with STL County and we are FINALLY on the home stretch!," Moore said in an Aug. 27 Facebook post. "I’ve driven all over the country collecting equipment for this location as I never imagined what the commercial shipping companies were going thru."