Freddy's fast-casual restaurant to open Thursday in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Fast-casual restaurant chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its latest St. Louis location Thursday in Ellisville.

Freddy’s new location, at 15676 Manchester Road, will serve its signature steak burgers, hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats in a freestanding 2,800-square-foot space with room for 48 customers. The new restaurant will have a drive-thru, mobile ordering and DoorDash delivery.

With the new location, Freddy's has 13 St. Louis-area stores, including in Shiloh, Collinsville, Creve Coeur and South County. Another new location will open soon in Wentzville.

The new Freddy's building previously was the site of a now-closed Arby's, a chain that is building a new location next door at 15678 Manchester Road.

Hours of operation at Freddy's Ellisville store will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“The number of positive responses we’ve received from guests in the area has been very encouraging,” said Eric Cole, franchise owner. “We’re frequently getting inquiries from those who want to see a Freddy’s nearby, driving us to work hard on our development plans for additional locations in the St. Louis metro. We look forward to serving the Ellisville community with delicious, cooked-to-order menu items and frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day.”