Boeing confident in F-18 despite Germany's decision to buy fighter jets from competitor

ST. LOUIS — Despite Germany announcing Monday it will buy fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, Boeing said it remains confident in the “next generation capabilities” of the F/A-18 Super Hornet made in St. Louis.

“Boeing is committed to our enduring, long-standing relationship with Germany and to supporting the country’s existing and future defense and commercial aerospace needs," the Chicago-based company (NYSE: BA) said in a written statement.

Boeing did not immediately respond to questions about the potential impact on Boeing’s St. Louis operation and whether there are other customers in line to order F-18s and EA-18G Growlers, which are electronic attack jets.

Germany said it will buy 35 U.S. F-35 fighter jets to replace its aging Tornado as part of the nation’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The announcement by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht was a reversal. The former defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, favored Boeing’s F-18, Reuters reported. In its statement Monday, Boeing said company officials “hope to learn more about their change in course.”

The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, which are stored in Germany, in case of a conflict, Reuters reported. Lambrecht said the F-35 offers unique opportunities for cooperation with NATO allies and other European partners. She referred to many other nations that have ordered the stealth jet built by Lockheed Martin.