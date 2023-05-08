Bud Light sales continue to worsen

Sales have worsened amid controversy around Bud Light's partnership with a transgender influencer.

ST. LOUIS — Bud Light sales continued to worsen for the week ended April 29, NielsenIQ data showed, amid controversy around the brand's partnership with a transgender influencer.

The country's No. 1-selling beer brand saw in-store sales of $71.6 million that week, off 23.4% from the same week in 2022.

Bud Light sales have fallen after last month it unveiled a social media partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, in addition to controversial statements from a brand executive that it had featured "fratty, out-of-touch humor."

CEO Michel Doukeris said it’s too early to determine the effects of boycotts or when they may subside, and he noted that the recent events have negatively affected company employees and frontline workers.

The company will provide “direct financial support” to workers, including delivery drivers, sales representatives, wholesalers and bar owners, Doukeris said.

He added that the Mulvaney partnership was "one camp, one influencer, one post and not a campaign."

