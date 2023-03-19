A new restaurant is taking over the former Elmwood space in Maplewood

Burger Champ will serve as an extension to the “Champ” brand that Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether created with Pizza Champ.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Burger Champ, a new restaurant from Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether, will open this summer at 2704 Sutton Blvd. in Maplewood. The new concept will replace Elmwood, an upscale restaurant concept the pair opened in January 2019 but that closed during the pandemic.

Burger Champ will serve as an extension to the “Champ” brand that Kelling and Altnether created with Pizza Champ, their restaurant that first operated as a takeaway concept within Elmwood’s location and that later moved to its own storefront at 2657 Lyle Ave. in Maplewood in January 2022.

At the time Pizza Champ opened, they said that Elmwood would reopen in spring 2022 with a new menu and format.

But Elmwood will not reopen, as Kelling said that he and Altnether are ready to move on from the concept.

The pair considering selling, he said, adding that two offers to buy the business fell through.

Click here to read more of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.