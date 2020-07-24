Casino Queen partners with DraftKings, rebrands

"We are excited to be working with Casino Queen to bring our premier sports betting experience to the state and its sports fans"

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Prominent fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc. said Thursday it has partnered with the East St. Louis-based Casino Queen, which will be rebranded as "DraftKings at Casino Queen."

Boston-based DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) said Thursday the partnership brings its "sportsbook app and a retail presence to Illinois in association with Casino Queen, subject to receiving necessary approvals." The rebranding extends to Casino Queen's location in East St. Louis.

“We are excited to be working with Casino Queen to bring our premier sports betting experience to the state and its sports fans,” Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, said in a statement. “Through this collaboration, we have the opportunity to change how fans engage with the sports they love, while becoming a part of the fabric of Illinois’ rich sports culture.”

In a regulatory filing last month, DraftKings said it inked a "multiyear arrangement" with Casino Queen June 10.

"In exchange for a fee based on a percentage of net gaming revenue generated by gaming activities in that state, the casino licenses DraftKings the right to offer either online or retail sports betting (or both) pending DraftKings also receiving the necessary licensures and approvals," the filing says.

Click here for the full story.