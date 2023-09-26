Centene to lay off 2,000 employees, citing 'headwinds' from government programs

CLAYTON, Mo. — Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) plans to lay off about 2,000 employees next week, about 3% of its workforce as it confronts "headwinds" from two federal government programs.
The layoffs are set for Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, according to a report by Health Payer Specialist that cites confidential human resources documents. The documents indicate that the final day for laid-office employees will be Dec. 8. They will have 45 days to sign an agreement outlining severance terms and will receive health care and other benefits through Dec. 31.
Reached for comment, a Centene spokesperson said in a statement: "We routinely assess our workforce to ensure we have the talent and expertise necessary to support our members and the evolving needs of our business. Our decision was not made lightly and impacts approximately 2,000 employees, just over 3% of our workforce."