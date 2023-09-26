Centene to lay off 2,000 employees, citing 'headwinds' from government programs

The layoffs are set for Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, according to a report by Health Payer Specialist that cites confidential human resources documents.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) plans to lay off about 2,000 employees next week, about 3% of its workforce as it confronts "headwinds" from two federal government programs.

The layoffs are set for Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, according to a report by Health Payer Specialist that cites confidential human resources documents. The documents indicate that the final day for laid-office employees will be Dec. 8. They will have 45 days to sign an agreement outlining severance terms and will receive health care and other benefits through Dec. 31.