St. Louis-based retailer plans layoffs pending bankruptcy sale

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Soft Surroundings, the Creve Coeur-based retailer, has notified 181 headquarters employees that some will definitely lose their jobs while others might still keep their employment under a new owner.
The retailer, which sells women’s clothes, beauty products, gifts and home décor, earlier this month said it plans to sell its direct-to-consumer assets to online retailer Coldwater Creek as part of a restructuring under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. If approved, the plan calls for shuttering the local retailer's brick-and-mortar stores.
In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice received Monday by the state of Missouri, Soft Surroundings said that on Sept. 19 it notified all headquarters employees that if it's not successful in selling all or part of its business, it's likely the facility will close, "in which case all employees will be terminated."