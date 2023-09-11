St. Louis-based retailer plans layoffs pending bankruptcy sale

The retailer has notified 181 headquarters employees that some will definitely lose their jobs while others might still keep their employment under a new owner.

The retailer, which sells women’s clothes, beauty products, gifts and home décor, earlier this month said it plans to sell its direct-to-consumer assets to online retailer Coldwater Creek as part of a restructuring under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. If approved, the plan calls for shuttering the local retailer's brick-and-mortar stores.