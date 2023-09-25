2 St. Louis-area breweries win medals at 2023 Great American Beer Festival

Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. and Shortleaf Brewing both came back winners.

ST. LOUIS — Four Missouri breweries, including two in the St. Louis area, won medals at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), the largest professional beer competition in the United States.

Narrow Gauge Brewing Co., at 1545 N. Highway 67 in Florissant, won a gold medal for its Saft beer in the "Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse" category, which had 42 entries. Saft is "aged on passionfruit, pink guava, and mango," according to the brewery, which was founded in 2016 by owners owners Jeff and Heather Hardesty.

Shortleaf Brewing, at 7434 Village Center Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri, won bronze for MexicAle in the "Contemporary Gose" category, which attracted 71 entries. MexicAle is described on the brewery's website as a "tart fruity Sour Gose with Hawai’ian pink salt and key lime puree added for a refreshingly drinkable beer." The brewery also has a location in Camdenton, Missouri. Shortleaf is owned by members of the Crowell family.