Chess.com ends relationship with Saint Louis Chess Club 'for foreseeable future' over sexual assault allegations

ST. LOUIS — Online chess website Chess.com plans to no longer support events staged by the Saint Louis Chess Club, a decision that stems from sexual assault allegations against a former Chess Club employee, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Chess.com Chief Chess Officer Danny Rensch told the Journal his organization will “not be providing support for, or coverage of, any St. Louis Chess Club events for the foreseeable future," a decision he said is the result of how the Chess Club and US Chess Federation, also based in St. Louis, responded to allegations of sexual assault against chess grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez.

“We are disappointed by how the leadership at the US Chess Federation has handled this entire situation and hope to see improvements in transparency and action,” Rensch said.

Ramirez in March said he resigned from his roles as a coach with the Saint Louis Chess Club and Saint Louis University amid several allegations of sexual assault.