Magnus Carlsen breaks silence on chess cheating scandal at Sinquefield Cup

"I believe that Niemann has cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted," Carlsen said in the statement.

ST. LOUIS — The world's top chess champion broke his silence Monday after cheating allegations against one of his opponents during the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis shook the chess world for weeks.

Earlier this month, Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup at the Saint Louis Chess Club following a stunning loss to 19-year-old up-and-comer Hans Niemann. Following the defeat, some accused Niemann of cheating.

In his statement Monday, Carlsen said he considered withdrawing prior to the tournament when Niemann was added to the field at the "last minute."

In an interview with the Chess Club during the tournament, Niemann said the recent accusations are unfounded, copping to prior cheating as a young kid that resulted in discipline from the online outlet Chess.com.

"I have never cheated in an over-the-board game," he said. "That is the worst thing I could do: cheat in a tournament with prize money."

Niemann said the rumors tainted an otherwise spectacular victory.

Carlsen said Niemann's behavior during their Sinquefield Cup matchup caused him concern.

"His over the board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do," the statement said. "This game contributed to changing my perspective."

Carlsen added another wrinkle to the saga last week when he resigned after just one move in a game against Niemann in the Champions Chess Tour.

Carlsen said he could not say more without "explicit permission from Niemann to speak openly", but was clear in what would happen the next time he is slated to face Niemann.