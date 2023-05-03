Chesterfield Mall fixtures to be sold in liquidation sales

Sales will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the former Macy’s store.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Fixtures from Chesterfield Mall will be sold off over the next year, starting this weekend, in preparation for the mall’s planned demolition and redevelopment.

An auction company is holding a two-day liquidation sale this weekend to begin selling commercial displays, equipment and fixtures from the mall, according to an event flyer.

The sale will take place at the mall, which is located at Interstate 64 and Clarkson Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the former Macy’s store. Prices will be discounted at 25% to 50% off the tagged prices over the weekend, the company said.

Items for sale at the mall liquidation include office furniture, clothing racks, shelves, jewelry display cases, ladders, display tables, wood shelves, slotted displays, prefab cabinets, advertising signs, mall trash cans, cosmetic displays, desks, chairs, bar stools, cork boards, prefab office furniture, park benches and checkout counters, according to the listing.

