St. Louis area to get different type of Costco store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new Costco store is under construction in north St. Louis County, after the future store site traded hands for $15 million.

A new Costco Business Center location at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Interstate 170, inside the I-170 Business Center office park in St. John, is currently under construction, according to signs at the site.

Costco Business Centers are different than a regular Costco and carry some distinct products, according to the retailer’s website. Business centers cater to small businesses and stock more food and office supplies in bulk. The company operates 10 Business Centers nationwide, and the closest ones to St. Louis are in Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta, according to Costco’s website.

This will be the fifth location in the St. Louis area for Issaquah, Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST), following the October opening of the new University City Costco and longtime stores in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.