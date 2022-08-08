Ice cream maker expands to North City: 'We want to see change happen'

A recently purchased, 25,000-square-foot production facility is making the company’s expansion possible.

ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, known for its specialty and alcohol-infused ice cream flavors, has big expansion plans.

More locations of the business, with its first storefront opening in 2015, are slated to open in 2024 and 2025, with the company "securing real estate as we speak," said Tamara Keefe, the company's founder and owner.

A Keefe company, SoHa Partners LLC, in March bought the production facility of Dogtown Pizza, at 8014 N. Broadway in Baden, for $1.05 million, records show. Dogtown in July moved to JeffVanderLou.

Keefe financed the purchase with debt provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration and Busey Bank, she said, adding it was the first time Clementine's has taken on debt.

And while Keefe declined to provide investment costs in the facility, she said millions of dollars will be invested into north St. Louis, with 20 to 30 jobs added at the facility, plus more at the new stores.

“I was very intentional about choosing North City,” Keefe said. “As a CEO and business owner, if we want to see change happen in this city, then it’s our obligation to put our money where our mouth is. We’re choosing to expand our business in that part of the city for the good of the city.”