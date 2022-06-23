9 Mile Garden developers to open new food truck garden in Cottleville July 1

Frankie Martin’s Garden is an entertainment venue that brings together food trucks, live music, events and spirits in a family-friendly atmosphere, developers say.

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — The developers behind 9 Mile Garden in south St. Louis County are opening a new food truck garden in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will open on Friday, July 1. It will be located at 5372 St. Charles Street.

Frankie Martin’s Garden is an entertainment venue that brings together local food trucks, live music, events and spirits in a family-friendly atmosphere, developers said. The garden will have a 26-foot LED wall to watch sports and other entertainment, and a beer pavilion with craft breweries. There will also be shaded areas to eat, pickleball courts, sand volleyball courts, and a wine and whiskey bar.

“Opening Missouri’s first food truck garden with 9 Mile Garden to now being able to open a second one in the heart of Cottleville has been an exciting experience,” said Brian Hardesty, restaurateur and Managing Partner of Frankie Martin’s Garden. “Being able to bring everything our first garden has and even more to Cottleville is an honor, and we can’t wait for the community to see everything we have to offer.”

The brand new garden is named after Cottleville resident, Frank J. Martin, who died in 2020. The food truck garden sits on a 2.74-acre site where Martin’s home was. According to a press release, a whiskey and wine bar will be housed inside Martin’s former residence. The menu features more than 230 whiskeys and a large selection of wine.

Frankie Martin’s Garden will be open for lunch and dinner on weekdays and for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Many of the local food trucks you would commonly see at 9 Mile Garden will be featured at the Cottleville garden. The daily food truck lineup will be posted on Frankie Martin’s Garden's social media every day.