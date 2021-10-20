Construction begins on $35M apartment complex built for Wentzville's rapid growth

The development will include 52 covered parking spaces, an in-ground pool and outdoor living area and a fitness studio

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Construction has started on a new $35 million multifamily project from a developer that sees the new complex as a perfect fit for the rapid growth of Wentzville.

Creve-Coeur based TriStar Properties is developing the apartment complex on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane in Wentzville. The 225,000-square-foot project, called Heartland View, will have 201 units across seven three-story apartment buildings. The development will include 52 covered parking spaces, an in-ground pool and outdoor living area, a fitness studio and a 3,600-square-foot leasing office in separate buildings.

Holland Construction Services, based in Swansea, is the construction contractor on the project, which began in early September and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. The architect is Barnett Design Studios, based in Nashville, Tennessee.

TriStar Properties primarily has focused on industrial development, most notably building the 2,300-acre Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville. But TriStar also developed the 254-unit Alinea at Town and Country, which it sold for $58 million in 2017, as well as Bramblett Hills, a 204-unit development in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Co-founder and Principal Mike Towerman said the company's latest multifamily development will be a perfect fit for the busy Wentzville area, which is one of the fastest growing cities in Missouri. TriStar had to compete to buy the site, which is located directly off the main thoroughfare of Wentzville Parkway and across the street from Heartland Park and Holt High School. Easily accessible from interstates 64 and 70, the apartment complex is close to retail center Wentzville Crossroads and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital, a major employer in the area.