Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield

Located along Interstate 64, The District will be a 300,000-square-foot redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield.

St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.

St. Louis-based architecture firm HDA Architects and St. Louis-based planning and interior design firm O’Toole Design Associates are also collaborators for the project.

Phase two officially started with the demolition of the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, The Staenberg Group said in a news release.

Located in the center of the development, the area will become The District’s centerpiece, known as The Hub.

The $4 million outdoor event and gathering space will feature a pavilion, LED screen and stage, and the venue’s turf viewing field will be surrounded by sit-down restaurants with patios, a brewery, social hall and beer garden, according to The Staenberg Group.

Construction of The Hub is slated to be completed by Spring 2023, Keystone said.

Earlier this year, plans were announced to bring The Real Dill Pickleball Club, a first-of-its-kind pickleball entertainment venue featuring indoor and outdoor courts, a wiffle ball field, yard games and food and drink, to the complex as well.

The Real Dill is expected to open Summer 2023.

“This next stage of development will bring some of our most exciting new tenant announcements yet, the construction of our amazing centerpiece The Hub, and putting the final pieces in place for a Spring 2023 opening,” Michael Staenberg, president of The Staenberg Group, said.