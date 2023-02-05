Death toll in dust storm crash increases to 7, Illinois State Police say

"The severity of the crash masked the remains and what was previously believed to be the remains of one individual was two," a press release from ISP said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois State Police said the death toll of the dust storm crash on Interstate 55 Monday increased to seven.

According to a Tuesday evening update, the remains of a seventh person were discovered as the investigation continued.

"The severity of the crash masked the remains and what was previously believed to be the remains of one individual was two," a press release from ISP said.

Illinois State Police said that blowing dust from nearby caused "complete blackout conditions," resulting in a pileup just before 11 a.m.

Forty ISP troopers and multiple units from surrounding agencies responded. ISP said at least six people were killed and at least 72 cars were involved in the crash, though there may be more cars involved that were able to drive from the scene.

One of the victims killed in the crash was identified Monday as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin. Tuesday morning, police said three victims had been tentatively identified, and two more people remained unidentified.

ISP is asking for the public's help in identifying those two victims and has released general information about their heavily-damaged vehicles.

Police did not say if they needed help identifying the seventh victim.

In the Tuesday evening update, ISP said many of the vehicles stranded on the highway will be available for pickup starting Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Southbound drivers should call 217-685-4354 to arrange pickup for their vehicles, and northbound drivers should call 618-346-3653.