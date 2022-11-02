This St. Louis-area grocery store is getting a 'total store remodel'

The Crestwood Schnucks will see several updates, including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday that work is underway on a total store remodel of its Crestwood location.

The Crestwood store, located at 9540 Watson Road, will receive several updates including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.

The remodel is expected to be completed by late spring or early summer of next year, the company said. The store will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily – its normal operating hours – and customers can continue to use delivery and curbside pickup services, spokesperson Paul Simon said.

Atlas Building Group, a St. Charles-based general contracting company, is completing the renovation, he said. The company declined to disclose the cost of the renovation and how it's financing them.

The square footage of the 67,000-square-foot store will remain the same, and the new service departments will require additional employees, but the exact number currently is unknown, Simon said. The store currently employs 105 workers.

The St. Louis-based grocer’s food hall concept was originally introduced last year at its Kirkwood store as part of its remodel.

The Crestwood store’s food hall will feature Salt + Smoke’s Oh Hey! Barbecue, which was announced at the Kirkwood store in September, as well as Seoul Taco and Schnucks Burgers + Bites. Each restaurant partner will operate a small service counter and share a common seating area, the company said.

A Fresh Pour drink area will specialize in coffee, draft beer and wine, and accompany an expanded wine, beer and liquor area, the company said.

Other renovations include a renovated deli that will serve hot pizza, renovated seafood department that will serve fresh sushi, a new Cheese Shoppe and a new LiveWell natural living department.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.