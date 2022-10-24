Schnucks Now: Grocery chain offers 30-minute delivery through Instacart

Customers can shop from Schnucks' assortment of products through the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub.

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. on Monday announced a new, online delivery service in all its markets through its partnership with Instacart Inc.

Dubbed “Schnucks Now,” the program offers customers delivery in as fast as 30 minutes on orders between $10 and $35 with no priority fees and lower delivery fees, the St. Louis-based grocery chain said.

Priority fees for Schnucks Delivers, the grocer’s existing delivery service, are $7.99 for both Instacart+ members and nonmembers.

There is no delivery fee for Schnucks Now for Instacart+ members, and there is a $2.99 delivery fee for nonmembers. Service fees for Schnucks Now are 5% and 15% for Instacart+ members and nonmembers, respectively.

Customers can shop from Schnucks' assortment of products, including groceries, household products and alcohol, through the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub, the company said.

Schnucks Now is available during regular store operating hours, and there is a $10 minimum purchase on all orders.

Product pricing may differ from in-store prices, and in-store coupons, sales and promotions are not valid on Schnucks Now orders, the company said.

Schnucks is offering first-time customers of the service a discount of $5 on orders of $50 or more through Nov. 18 if they use the code “SchnucksNow2022."

