Schnucks and Salt + Smoke unveil new dining concept coming to this St. Louis grocery store

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Have you ever found yourself wishing you could enjoy some barbecue while grocery shopping? If that’s the case, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Schnuck Markets Inc. on Wednesday said it’s partnering with Salt + Smoke to bring the barbecue restaurant chain’s first to-go and counter service dining concept to Schnucks Kirkwood, located at 10233 Manchester Road.

The new dining concept, called Oh Hey! Barbecue, will open this later this fall and was designed to offer customers the chance to pick up their favorite Salt + Smoke items while grocery shopping or stop by on a lunch break, Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt + Smoke, said in a news release.

The exact opening date has not been announced at this time.

This location will be Salt + Smoke’s sixth location, and its first since opening its Ballpark Village restaruant in May 2021.

Oh Hey! Barbecue will be in the Schnucks Food Hall, which opened last year and features other local eateries Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen, in the space previously occupied by The Shaved Duck, which left earlier this year, Schnucks said.

The new dining concept plans to feature staples from Salt + Smoke's menu, including its smoked brisket and white cheddar cracker mac, while adding new items, such as onion rings, baby back ribs and new versions of its sides, Schmidt said.

