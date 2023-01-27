St. Louis brewery to open new location in Delmar development project

The development will feature additional food and retail options, an event space and an outdoor, family-friendly beer garden and game area.

ST. LOUIS — Alpha Brewing Company has come a long way since Derrick Langeneckert first set up shop in a 2,500-square-foot space downtown nearly a decade ago.

In 2017, he bought a 14,000-square-foot space at 4310 Fyler Ave. in Tower Grove South, complete with a large taproom, brewing facility and event space.

And now, the company is expanding again.

Alpha Brewing Company Distillery will open at 5232 Delmar Blvd in September as part of the Maker’s Locale in the Delmar Maker District, a development project by Renaissance Development Associates.

The development, which Langeneckert said will help to fill in the stretch of Delmar Boulevard between The Loop and Central West End neighborhoods, is anchored by Third Degree Glass Factory, an artisan glass gallery and studio, and will feature additional food and retail options, an event space and an outdoor, family-friendly beer garden and game area, St. Louis Magazine previously reported.

The development will have its groundbreaking ceremony and announce additional food partners next week, said Jassen Johnson, the founder of Renaissance Development Associates.

Langeneckert said a distillery is the next natural progression for the company and at one point he was in talks to buy the property next door to the brewery. After that fell through, he saw a Facebook post advertising the Delmar Maker District, reached out to the developers and decided he wanted to be a part of the project.

“Having partners that have a vision for something is always great,” he said, adding that the developers were fans of the brewery’s black-and-white, artistic aesthetic, which it plans to carry over to the new space.

The new space will occupy 3,300 square feet, Langeneckert said, with a 2,500-square-foot taproom and 800-square-foot production space. The space will also have a kitchen which will serve St. Louis-style pizzas and snacks.

