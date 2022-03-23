Developer buys land, starts construction on $70M Metro East shopping center

Construction is already underway to turn the Glen Carbon site – the former Foucek tree farm – into Orchard Town Center.

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — A St. Louis County developer has purchased the land and started construction on a $70 million Metro East retail development, while expanding its real estate footprint with another 14 acres next to the site.

The Staenberg Group, based in Olivette, purchased land at 2399 Troy Road in Glen Carbon for $11 million from Sunnyside Partnership LP. The company will develop the land as Orchard Town Center, 52 acres of ground-up retail surrounding a Menards home improvement store.

Sunnyside had acquired the land, bordering Troy Road and Governors Parkway, through a quit claim deed from the longtime owner, Doris Gause, according to county records. The Staenberg Group has agreed to purchase another 14 adjacent acres on Plum Road in Edwardsville from Madison County for $3.87 million, said Tim Lowe, senior vice president of leasing and development for Staenberg Group.

Construction is already underway to turn the Glen Carbon site – the former Foucek tree farm – into Orchard Town Center. The acreage from Madison County sits next to the retail center site, but there are currently no plans to develop it, Lowe said.

Staenberg Advisors LLC was the sole bidder to buy the county-owned land, according to the Madison County Board’s resolution authorizing the sale, approved last week. The proceeds from the sale will be deposited into the capital improvements fund and used for future projects.

As development has flourished in the retail districts of Glen Carbon and Edwardsville over the last 15 years, the former orchard site was the last property that stayed undeveloped.