Dillard's sues to stop subsidies for 'Downtown Chesterfield' redevelopment

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Department store Dillard's is asking a court to overturn subsidies that would enable the massive "Downtown Chesterfield" redevelopment, which includes a store it owns but closed in 2016 due to flooding.

In the lawsuit, filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court, the retailer alleged a tax increment financing package, approved by Chesterfield last year, was enacted without following state law.

Dillard's accused the city of colluding with developers, claimed it wasn't given proper notice of Chesterfield TIF Commission meetings, that the commission and adviser PGAV Planners didn't do a "parcel-by-parcel determination of blight," and that Chesterfield didn't request bids for implementation of the redevelopment project.

The store is asking the court to toss the city's TIF ordinances, exclude its property from the redevelopment plan and prevent the city from taking the property via eminent domain, among other things.

Chesterfield officials, in a statement, said they disagree with the allegations levied by Dillards.

