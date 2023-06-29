x
Dog daycare, overnight boarding franchise opens in Chesterfield

The dog daycare, overnight boarding and spa franchise opened on June 12.
Credit: Jason Sniff
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Dogtopia, a dog daycare, overnight boarding and spa franchise, on June 12 opened a new location in the St. Louis region.

The location, at 140 Four Seasons Shopping Center in Chesterfield, is owned by an entity related to Dierbergs Markets Inc., St. Louis County records show. The Four Seasons Shopping Center is anchored by Dierbergs and Brunswick Bowl and managed by Capitol Realty Group, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

The local franchisees are Marni and Jason Sniff. The duo has lived in Missouri, where they raised their three children and three dogs, for more than 20 years, according to a release. 

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal's website.

