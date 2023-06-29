Dog daycare, overnight boarding franchise opens in Chesterfield

The dog daycare, overnight boarding and spa franchise opened on June 12.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Dogtopia, a dog daycare, overnight boarding and spa franchise, on June 12 opened a new location in the St. Louis region.

The location, at 140 Four Seasons Shopping Center in Chesterfield, is owned by an entity related to Dierbergs Markets Inc., St. Louis County records show. The Four Seasons Shopping Center is anchored by Dierbergs and Brunswick Bowl and managed by Capitol Realty Group, a St. Louis-based real estate company.