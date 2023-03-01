Edwards Carpet & Floor Center appears to have quietly closed its stores

Edwards Carpet was founded in 1939, according to the Better Business Bureau.

ST. LOUIS — A local purveyor of carpets and flooring has shuttered its doors.

Edwards Carpet & Floor Center, which operated five locations in the St. Louis area according to its Yelp business profile, is listed as permanently closed on Google.

The closure was confirmed by the business 12 weeks ago.

The company’s website is down, leading visitors to an error page. Phone calls to the company’s listed numbers, including its five store locations, could not be completed, with automated messages stating the lines had been disconnected or numbers had been changed.

The company did not immediately respond to an email.

The sign has been taken down at the Edwards Carpet location on North Lindbergh Boulevard in Creve Coeur, and the interior of the building appears to be gutted. The property is owned by Lou Fusz Properties LLC, according to public records.

