Vin de Set, PW Pizza, 21st Street Brewer's Bar are permanently closed

The owners will not reopen the trio of restaurants that closed in September because of a fire that caused “huge” damage on Chouteau Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — Paul and Wendy Hamilton will not reopen the trio of restaurants that closed in September because of a fire that caused “huge” damage at 2017 Chouteau Ave. in Downtown West.

Vin de Set, PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewer’s Bar are permanently closed, the Hamiltons said in a statement. After months of “obtaining bids to rebuild and carry out the necessary fire remediation as well as determining the insurance loss limits,” the duo said they didn’t have the funds to rebuild.

A fire on Sept. 19 destroyed the entire rooftop deck, according to a statement. “While the fire itself was mostly contained to the rooftop area, the water used to extinguish it severely damaged all levels from the 2nd floor down to the basement,” the couple wrote.

The Hamiltons in 2006 opened French restaurant Vin de Set on the third floor of 2017 Chouteau Ave. The building also housed PW Pizza on the first floor and 21st Street Brewers Bar in the basement.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.