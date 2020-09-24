Eric Greitens to host TV show

"We're going to look back at American history and bring (people) a lot of hope," Greitens said.

ST. LOUIS — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said he'll host a new television show on a network called Real America's Voice.

Called "Actionable Intelligence," Greitens said in an announcement that it will provide news and insight.

"We're going to look back at American history and bring (people) a lot of hope," Greitens said.

Real America's Voice says it's available on Dish Network channel 219, internet television service Pluto TV, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV. The Greitens announcement comes as Real America's Voice, owned by Performance One Media of Colorado, partners with news website Just the News, which will provide daily content and shows for the channel.

Greitens, also a frequent guest on Fox News Channel shows, made news last summer after the Kansas City Star reported that Vice President Mike Pence intervened so that the Navy would allow Greitens to return to service as a reservist. The Navy was concerned about a felony charge made against Greitens, later dropped, alleging sexual misconduct, according to the report.

Weeks earlier, TV crews found him helping victims of a shooting near Saint Louis University.

And in June, Greitens' campaign committee filed paperwork indicating he could run for statewide office in Missouri in 2024.

Click here for the full story.