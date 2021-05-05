Ex-legislator sees 'logistics center' on site of former Jamestown Mall

Residents told the County Council Tuesday that they oppose a logistics center at the mall, which closed in 2014, instead preferring a mixed-use project.

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis County lawmaker says a logistics center is still being proposed for the former Jamestown Mall site.

Rochelle Walton Gray, who represented the area on the County Council until January after losing a re-election bid, has made comments on social media, saying the mall "is slated to be demolished...."

"The same logistics center is still being proposed," she said, an apparent reference to a past proposal from NorthPoint Development, which had wanted to build a warehouse and logistics park on the land. "The process was finalized, around October, last year."

Gray added that "the mall's progress is due to my efforts in working with" its owner, the St. Louis County Port Authority, a government entity.

Gray didn't respond to a request for comment. Nor did Kansas City-based NorthPoint.

Andrew Ruben, an attorney for the port authority, declined to comment.

District Four's current councilwoman, Shalonda Webb, didn't respond to a request for comment, but said in a note last month that the property is under contract, with a due diligence period that could end June 3. "As a result, it is currently the intent of the Port Authority and the potential buyer to make an initial public announcement about the status of the project on or around May 21, 2021, following the Port Authority's next Board Meeting," she said.

Residents told the County Council Tuesday that they oppose a logistics center at the mall, which closed in 2014, instead preferring a mixed-use project.

The port authority last year issued a request for proposals for the 1.2 million-square-foot property, at the intersection of North Highway 67 and Old Jamestown Road in North County.