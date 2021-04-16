Terrabis marijuana dispensary opens in St. Charles County, first of 5 in Missouri

The O'Fallon store, at 1172 W. Terra Lane off Interstate 70, has a drive-thru

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A new medical-marijuana dispensary opened Monday in O'Fallon, Missouri, the first of five planned in the state by the Terrabis cannabis firm.

"Understanding St. Charles County's need for safe and secure access to alternative medicine, we chose O'Fallon for our flagship location," Terrabis CEO Dan Ambrosino said. "We're excited to work with our neighbors and to partner with minority and female owned businesses."

The O'Fallon store, at 1172 W. Terra Lane off Interstate 70, even has a drive-thru. "Our drive-through minimizes the contact and air space shared between employee and patient, keeping everyone healthier," said David Zordan, chief operating officer.

Ambrosino said Terrabis will open four more Missouri dispensaries, in Hazelwood, Creve Coeur, Springfield and Kansas City, as well as a processing plant in Kansas City.

Two dispensaries opened last month in St. Louis: Jane Dispensary at 6662 Delmar Blvd. in the Delmar Loop and Swade Cannabis at 4108 Manchester Ave. in The Grove.

The state of Missouri recently released medical marijuana sales data showing $38 million in sales since the market launched in October. With more than 95,000 medical-marijuana cards issued to patients and caregivers, Missouri is projected to reach $225 million to $300 million in medical marijuana sales in 2021.

