The Muny plans backstage pavilion

ST. LOUIS — The Muny plans to add a backstage pavilion to its outdoor theater in Forest Park, and city preservation officials have agreed to the construction.

Officials with the 11,000-seat venue asked city officials for permission to build a pagoda designed to store scenery, along with some other exterior alterations. The St. Louis Preservation Board, which has jurisdiction over projects built in historic districts, voted to approve the plan at a meeting July 24.

The scenery pavilion, a large roof and structure over an existing work space, would create shade for Muny crews as they build sets during the day, said Muny Director of Operations Sean M. Smith.