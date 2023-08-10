Vin de Set building for sale, following fire that closed 3 restaurants housed there

ST. LOUIS — The 1870s-era building near Lafayette Square that housed a few restaurants, including Vin de Set, is for sale by the owner following a fire that led to the restaurants’ permanent closures.

Restaurant owners Paul and Wendy Hamilton own the historic brick building at 2017 Chouteau Ave. in Downtown West, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that until a September fire housed a trio of restaurant concepts — French restaurant Vin de Set, PW Pizza, 21st Street Brewer’s Bar — and event space Moulin. The fire, which surveillance cameras later showed was started by a customer’s cigarette in a non-smoking area on the rooftop deck of Vin de Set, caused severe water damage that prevented the restaurants' reopening.