Landlords sue Fields Foods as city alleges it owes back taxes

And the city's collector of revenue, Gregg Daly, this month alleged in several lawsuits that Fields entities owe the government back taxes.
Fields Foods.

ST. LOUIS — Landlords are pursuing Fields Foods in court, as the city of St. Louis sues the grocer over delinquent taxes — revelations that comes after it abruptly shuttered a North County store earlier this month, saying it was seeking a sale to an employee group.

Fields' landlord for the store at 299 DeBaliviere Ave. in Skinker-DeBaliviere, which opened earlier this year as part of Expo at Forest Park, a $90 million, mixed-use development, said July 6 that a Fields business entity owes more than $44,000 in back rent.

Expo at Forest Park LLC, tied to Tegethoff Development, asked the St. Louis Circuit Court for possession of Fields' space, plus a judgment against the business. A listed number for the store was disconnected Tuesday. Fields hasn't responded to the case.

