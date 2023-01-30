Landlords sue Fields Foods as city alleges it owes back taxes

And the city's collector of revenue, Gregg Daly, this month alleged in several lawsuits that Fields entities owe the government back taxes.

ST. LOUIS — Landlords are pursuing Fields Foods in court, as the city of St. Louis sues the grocer over delinquent taxes — revelations that comes after it abruptly shuttered a North County store earlier this month, saying it was seeking a sale to an employee group.

Fields' landlord for the store at 299 DeBaliviere Ave. in Skinker-DeBaliviere, which opened earlier this year as part of Expo at Forest Park, a $90 million, mixed-use development, said July 6 that a Fields business entity owes more than $44,000 in back rent.