Sponsored: Brookdale Farms' Balloon Glow

On July 28th and 29th, the balloons will light up the Eureka sky with plenty of family-fun activities!

Example video title will go here for this video

EUREKA, Mo. — Sprawling across nearly 300 acres of expansive farmland, spotted with lakes, and nestled among the rolling hills you'll find Brookdale Farms. With an abundance of adventures to enjoy, this local destination is an exciting visit for the entire family - no matter the season! And now, this weekend you can see the farm unlike ever before!

Marketing manager, Lauren Fleer and Timmy the Goat stopped by the Show Me studio to fill us in on the annual Balloon Glow. On July 28th and 29th, the balloons will light up the Eureka sky with plenty of family-fun activities. They will have balloons, live music, food and drinks, petting zoo, fireworks, giveaways, and more!

Brookdale Farms is located at 8004 Twin Rivers Road Eureka, MO 63025.

For additional information, call (636) 938-1005 or click HERE.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY BROOKDALE FARMS. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.