CLAYTON, Mo. — Fine dining restaurant Tony's plans a location in a Centene Corp. building at 105 Carondelet Plaza in downtown Clayton, according to plans filed with the city.

It's unclear whether the plans represent an additional location for operator James Bommarito or a move out of downtown, where the restaurant has been for decades, most recently in the Hertz building at 410 Market St.

Bommarito declined to comment. A Centene spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bommarito on Monday applied for a conditional use permit for the restaurant with the city of Clayton. The application says the restaurant will be spread over two floors at the new Centene Plaza and a mezzanine outside, all totaling 7,890 square feet. Seventy people will be accommodated in the restaurant, 40 at a bar and 48 in the outdoor space "under a retractable canopy" in front of the restaurant. Architecture firms Bentel & Bentel of New York and St. Louis-based HOK are working on the project.

The application says there will be parking for 135 patrons and 25 employees. Valet will be offered.

In describing the character of the new location on the application, Bommarito wrote that "dishes on the Tony's menu span from established house classics to new recipes that pave the way to the future."

Tony's has been a downtown fixture, in various iterations, since 1946. Bommarito also operates a sister bar and restaurant, Anthony's, in the same downtown building as Tony's.

