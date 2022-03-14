Former Iron Barley space to be filled by sports bar and restaurant

The building will be home to a new restaurant called Johnny's Hideout.

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — Iron Barley's High Hog Ridge restaurant in High Ridge, whose co-owner Tom Coghill died in March, has permanently closed and its location will be filled by a sports bar and restaurant, according to a social media post.

The building, at 3367 High Ridge Blvd. was owned by Iron Barley LLC of St. Louis, according to Jefferson County real estate records.

The building has been sold and and will be home to a new restaurant, Johnny's Hideout, according to a Facebook post Saturday by Iron Barley.

In 2003, Coghill and his wife, Gen, opened Iron Barley in the Carondelet neighborhood. In 2017, they moved to the High Ridge location, a space three times larger, and renamed the restaurant Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge. Iron Barley was known for its scratch kitchen, smoked meats and wide selection of craft beers. The restaurant has been shuttered since Tom Coghill's death March 11.

Iron Barley's social media post didn't indicate who bought the building or would be operating the new restaurant.

However, a website for Johnny's Hideout says, "Johnny Daus will be bringing back old recipes, such as his famous wing and BBQ sauces he is known for! Daryl Gilfillan will be taking the reins in the kitchen with Smokey D's BBQ!"

The website also touts an outdoor patio and live music.