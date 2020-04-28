Founder of one of the region's largest commercial real estate firms dies at 93

Mr. Sansone died of natural causes at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

ST. LOUIS — Anthony Sansone Sr., the founder of Sansone Group, one of the region's largest commercial real estate companies, died Monday morning. He was 93.

Mr. Sansone died of natural causes at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was principal, chairman and CEO of Clayton-based Sansone Group, whose other principals are four of his sons: Jim, Nick, Doug and Tim. Mr. Sansone remained active with the firm until his death.

The son of Italian immigrants, he attended night school at Washington University, and after earning his real estate license, began as a broker in the St. Louis area. In 1957, he founded Sansone Group, which specializes in property and facility management, brokerage, development and redevelopment of retail, industrial, office and residential properties.

A philanthropist, he was a member of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society, for annual leadership donors to the United Way of Greater St. Louis; and with his wife, Mary Anne Sansone, founded the Anthony F. and Mary Anne Sansone Scholarship Fund with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He was a member of SLU's DuBourg Society in recognition of lifetime giving.

Mr. Sansone, a past co-chairman of the St. Louis Archdiocesan Development Appeal, had co-chaired a mid-1990s endowment campaign for the Archdiocese of St. Louis that raised $65 million. Since 1986, he had been a knight of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Catholic lay organization under the pope.

Other community leadership roles included membership in the Real Estate Board of Metropolitan St. Louis and the St. Louis Regional Chamber, and board posts with the Missouri Botanical Garden and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, where he had served as president of the board of governors. He was a past co-chair of the National Conference of Christians and Jews.

