Freddy’s Frozen Custard to open new St. Louis-area location

The fast-casual restaurant chain will open at 5479 Southfield Center on Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its newest St. Louis-area location Thursday.

The fast-casual restaurant chain — known for its fresh-churned frozen custard, burgers and hot dogs, and shoestring fries — will open at 5479 Southfield Center, in front of Schnucks on South Lindbergh in South County.

Beginning Thursday, hours of operation at the store are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The 2,979 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 76, with additional seating on the patio. Mobile ordering is available through the Freddy’s app and DoorDash provides the restaurant’s delivery services.

“Freddy’s is committed to providing high-quality food in a safe environment,” Randy Simon, Freddy’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to enter this dynamic neighborhood and bring craveable food to the surrounding businesses and residents.”

The new South County location joins nine existing Freddy’s locations in the region, with a future location planned for 947 Northwest Plaza Drive in north St. Louis County, according to Freddy’s website. The new restaurant and an Edwardsville location that opened in March 2019 are both company-owned, according to a spokeswoman.

