Mexican restaurant closing after 37 years in St. Louis County

Pueblo Nuevo made the announcement Monday. No specific reason was given, but the post alluded to the challenges facing many small businesses

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A 37-year-old Mexican restaurant in Hazelwood has announced it will close its doors at the end of the month.

Pueblo Nuevo made the announcement Monday on social media and said the restaurant, located at 7401 N. Lindbergh Blvd., would close after service Oct. 29.

No specific reason was given, but the post alluded to the challenges facing many small businesses.

“It is a wild world we are living in and we ask that you be patient, be kind to each other and support your local businesses if you are able,” the post said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Pueblo Nuevo closed its dining room and only served to-go orders. According to another social media post, the restaurant closed in July for a deep-cleaning and reopened for only carryout orders.

“We would like to thank the community, friends, family and regulars for all the support over the years,” the post said. “It has been amazing! We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced, cooked, loved, prayed and partied together and we are grateful for it all!”

Small businesses here and around the country are battling the effects of the coronavirus, and a majority of owners say a full recovery is still months away.