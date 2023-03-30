The future of job growth in St. Louis

The St. Louis region will add more than 81,000 jobs between 2020 and 2030. Here’s a look at the highest-paying jobs with the most projected openings.

ST. LOUIS — The number of jobs in the St. Louis metropolitan area will grow faster than national jobs, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor outlining 2020 to 2030 job growth.

The metro is expected to add 81,488 jobs between 2020 and 2030, reflecting growth of 7.30% for St. Louis. Nationally, job growth is projected to grow 7.19%.

Many of the St. Louis region’s fastest-growing jobs are in the service industry, a Business Journal analysis shows. The job category with the biggest projected growth between 2020 and 2030, regardless of education level, is food preparation and service-related occupations, which is forecast to increase by 22.3%, or 19,000 additional jobs. That includes a projected increase of 5,285 jobs for restaurant cooks between 2020 and 2030, 3,564 jobs for waiters and waitresses and 1,495 jobs for food service industry supervisors.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of the St. Louis Business Journal's 2023 Workforce Development Guide. See all of the content in the Business Journal's special online section.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal and see all of the data.