Inside Green Street's new $21M office development in Forest Park Southeast

ST. LOUIS — Green Street Real Estate Ventures and its affiliate companies have combined offices as part of a $21 million mixed-use development in Forest Park Southeast, moving from Clayton to the city of St. Louis.

The new Green Street office opened as part of a larger 46,000-square-foot development at 4565 McRee Ave. that includes a bar and restaurant Bar K, a dog park, a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash space, entertainment venue and event space. The first St. Louis location of Bar K opened in the fall; the $6 million project had been set to open its doors by the end of 2020. Logistical challenges and supply chain issues set the project back after its initial start date in March 2020.

The developer's new office, a $14 million renovation of a former industrial warehouse, opened Jan. 12. The new headquarters will house the six Green Street companies: the Real Estate Ventures division, Green Street Building Group, Green Street Property Management, Emerald Capital Strategic Advisors, HDA Architects and O’Toole Design Associates.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures was previously located in Clayton and HDA in Chesterfield, but the new office is closer to the center of the city of St. Louis, near the intersection of McRee and South Vandeventer avenues. Moving to the city reinforces Green Street founder and CEO Phil Hulse’s long-term commitment to the city, The Grove and Forest Park Southeast, and creates a new type of office space that will make the 80 employees from all six companies want to come to work, the company said.

“We don’t just build buildings, but rather strengthen communities,” Hulse said in a news release. “We are creating environments where people can come to live, work, eat, and play within these desired urban environments.”