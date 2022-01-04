Restaurant focused on breakfast, lunch to open in old Quincy Street Bistro space

Hatch'd will feature classic American breakfast items "with a twist."

ST. LOUIS — A new breakfast-and-lunch concept plans a mid-February opening in the old Quincy Street Bistro space in south St. Louis' Princeton Heights neighborhood.

Joshua Sturma said he'd run Hatch'd, at 6931 Gravois Ave., with his mother, Karen, a longtime server, and father, Paul, a car salesman.

Sturma, a former general manager at The Tavern Kitchen & Bar in West County, said his previous experience working for breakfast-and-brunch chain The Shack, with locations in Missouri and Kansas, helped him realize a concept focused on the first two meals of the day could be successful.

"The area itself is super lacking this concept," Sturma said. "There's bar and grills on every corner that have bar food..."

Hatch'd, he said, will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., except federal holidays, and feature classic American breakfast items "with a twist."

"I liken the menu to First Watch with a little splash of Courtesy Diner," Sturma said, with plates and skillets featured. Some items will include queso, adding a Mexican flavor, while others will go by playful names such as "Dutchtown Hoosier." That's a grilled baloney sandwich with peanut butter, jelly, mayo and cheese on wheat toast.

Tri State Mechanical Services is assisting with the installation of additional exhaust space, as a few flat top grills are added to the longtime restaurant's kitchen. It's currently seeking a liquor license.

Little else inside will change, Sturma said, except for paint in the downstairs dining room and a possible change of curtains upstairs.

A second iteration of Quincy Street Bistro, run by Todd Tiefenauer, closed in June. Tiefenauer in fall 2020 bought the restaurant from its prior owners, Mike and Sue Enright, who had operated the business from 2011 until they closed it in October 2018. The Enrights still own the building and are landlord for Hatch'd.