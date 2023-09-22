St. Louis Lambert International Airport lands another direct international flight

An airline has added another direct international flight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Air Canada is adding a direct flight next spring to Montreal from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Lambert will have nonstop service to Montreal starting May 2, 2024, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge confirmed Friday in an email to the Business Journal.

"It is one flight a day for now," she wrote. "It may also be seasonal service depending on the success of it."

The flights will be through Air Canada Express, according to the airline's booking site. That's the airline's brand for its regional feeder flights, currently subcontracted to Jazz Aviation.

The 2-hour, 23-minute flights will be via Jazz's Mitsubishi CRJ900 aircraft, which seats 12 in business class and 64 in economy class, featuring touch-screen TVs at every seat.