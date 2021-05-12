Winery owner Hoffmann Family of Companies buys Town and Country Nursery

Town and Country Nursery is located in Dutzow, Missouri, about eight miles west of Augusta

DUTZOW, Mo. — The Florida company seeking to turn Augusta, Missouri, into a national wine destination has expanded its holdings in the region, purchasing a nursery and landscaping business.

Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies said Monday it has acquired Town and Country Nursery, which is located in Dutzow, Missouri, about eight miles west of Augusta. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hoffmann Family of Companies said the acquisition will aid with maintenance of its Augusta properties and help expand its wine-making capabilities.

Led by CEO Don Simon, Town and Country Nursery operates a nursery and garden center and provides landscaping services, snow removal and seasonal services. It already provides services at Hoffmann-owned properties in Augusta as well as for the Town of Augusta, according to a press release.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies said its addition of Town and Country will help advance ongoing and upcoming projects, including vine planting at its Montelle Winery and the Emmaus Home Complex, a former seminary campus it acquired earlier this year. It also plans to add five acres of vineyards at a site being targeted for the development of a new hotel in Augusta. Additionally, the Hoffmann Family of Companies said Town and Country’s nursery facility will be used to “grow and nurture new vines for planting" at its vineyard properties.

“We’re excited all the staff will be joining us as part of the family of companies and have already hit the ground running on projects such as the renovations at Mount Pleasant Estates and Balducci Vineyards," said Simon.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies said it expects to double Town and Country’s staff, with plans to hire at least 14 additional employees for the business.