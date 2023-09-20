x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Midwest grocer inches closer to St. Louis with plan to purchase 2 stores in Central Illinois

The company operates nearly 50 stores across Missouri and Illinois, none of which are in the St. Louis region.
Credit: AP
A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. The U.S. Department of Labor says that Hy-Vee, Fareway and other grocery stores in Iowa and Nebraska have been fined nearly $130,000 for violating child labor laws. The department says the violations included allowing workers under 18 to perform hazardous jobs that are prohibited. That included loading or operating power-driven paper balers, meat slicers, bakery machines and motor vehicles. No underage workers were injured. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

ILLINOIS, USA — Hy-Vee Inc. is in talks to purchase two grocery stores in Central Illinois.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer is looking to acquire two County Market locations: one at 827 Veterans Ave. in Vandalia, Illinois, and one at 1255 W. Morton Ave. in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Hy Vee is an employee-owned supermarket chain that operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company operates nearly 50 stores across Missouri and Illinois, according to its website, none of which are in the St. Louis region.

Mayor Rick Gottman told the Business Journal on Tuesday that Hy-Vee has made an offer to purchase the Vandalia location, but the sale isn't confirmed.

Hy-Vee earlier this month announced its intent to purchase the Jacksonville location, which it plans to rebrand and reopen sometime in October, following the sale's closing, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier reported.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on5+. Download for free onRoku,Amazon Fire TV or the Apple TV App Store.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Verify: Is Gas Quality the Same at Sam's Club and Costco?

Before You Leave, Check This Out