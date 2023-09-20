Midwest grocer inches closer to St. Louis with plan to purchase 2 stores in Central Illinois

The company operates nearly 50 stores across Missouri and Illinois, none of which are in the St. Louis region.

ILLINOIS, USA — Hy-Vee Inc. is in talks to purchase two grocery stores in Central Illinois.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer is looking to acquire two County Market locations: one at 827 Veterans Ave. in Vandalia, Illinois, and one at 1255 W. Morton Ave. in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Hy Vee is an employee-owned supermarket chain that operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company operates nearly 50 stores across Missouri and Illinois, according to its website, none of which are in the St. Louis region.

Mayor Rick Gottman told the Business Journal on Tuesday that Hy-Vee has made an offer to purchase the Vandalia location, but the sale isn't confirmed.

Hy-Vee earlier this month announced its intent to purchase the Jacksonville location, which it plans to rebrand and reopen sometime in October, following the sale's closing, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier reported.

