Hyperloop, the super-fast magnet transportation system, bypasses Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Virgin Hyperloop said Thursday it would build a $500 million test track in West Virginia, bypassing St. Louis and a potential route across Missouri to Kansas City.

U.S. Transportation Department Secretary Elaine Chao made the announcement Thursday morning.

St. Louis and Kansas City had vied for Virgin's 12- to 15-mile test track and research center.

A hyperloop system uses magnetic technology to allow vehicles to move up to 640 mph, which could improve travel times from commercial aviation.

Andrew Smith of Pelopidas LLC, the lobbying firm once backed by mega-donor Rex Sinquefield, had led St. Louis' push for the test center. But Smith said he left Pelopidas in August and that he didn't think anyone locally worked on the project after that.

Pelopidas said it would "wind down" operations last month after Sinquefield cut ties with the firm and its principal, Travis Brown.

Reuters said construction on the testing location in West Virginia is slated to begin in 2022 on the site of a former coal mine in Tucker and Grant counties, with safety certification by 2025 and commercial operations by 2030.

